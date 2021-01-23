Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Greater Ville neighborhood

A man in his 30s was found dead in the 3200 block of N. Newstead Avenue early Friday morning

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man in his 30s was found dead in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man in his 30s was found lying on the ground in the 3200 block of N. Newstead Avenue around 1:55 a.m.

Police said they received a call for a shooting in the area and the man was found with puncture wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call SLMPD’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.