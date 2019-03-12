KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Police in Kirkwood are asking for the public’s help to identify and located a man who robbed a business on Nov. 27.

According to police, the man went into Greentree Cleaners in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road around 3:30 p.m.

He went in and demanded cash while he held a knife. After receiving the cash, he told the employee to go to the back of the store before he fled the area on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.

Other local stories

RELATED: Luxury resale business in Brentwood broken into

RELATED: Anheuser-Busch will try to break the world record for 'most couples kissing under the mistletoe'

RELATED: Man found dead in south St. Louis

RELATED: 2 St. Louis burger joints among the best in the country