ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a bar in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Police responded to Grey Fox Pub around 11:55 p.m. after a man with a gun went into the bar and demanded the customers get on the floor. He ordered the customers to give him money.

According to a police source, the robber made the bartender fill his bag with cash, approximately $150.

After the man got money from the register and one customer, he left the scene.

Police said the robber was unable to get money from any of the other customers. No injuries were reported during the incident.

