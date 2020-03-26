MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A man who delivered groceries to a woman was arrested after he broke into her home in the middle of the night and said he wanted to have sex.

According to Maplewood police, 22-year-old Anthony Thomas, broke into a woman’s home in the 2500 block of Gerhard Avenue on March 25.

The woman said she was asleep on her couch and woke up to Thomas inside her home. “I just want to [explicit],” Thomas said while inside the victim’s home.

She said she recognized Thomas because he delivered groceries to her home earlier that day.

Thomas is facing one count of first-degree burglary.

Police were able to get the man’s identity through the grocery delivery service.

Police have not said which grocery delivery service Thomas was working for.

According to court documents, Thomas admitted to sneaking into the woman’s home through the bathroom window because he wanted to have sex with her.

