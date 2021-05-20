Suspect wanted for groping victims near trails at Creve Coeur Lake Park

Police said the three separate incidents occurred at Creve Coeur Lake in the last four months

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The Maryland Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in groping incidents in a popular park area.

Police said the three separate incidents happened at Creve Coeur Lake Park near the southside walking paths. The incidents took place in the last four months. No other information about the incidents or victims has been released.

The suspect police are looking to identify is a man, 18-25 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with medium dark wavy hair on top of his head with the back and sides shaved and light facial hair. He was last seen wearing a tank top and black shorts and smoking “what appeared to be” a cigarette.