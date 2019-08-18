ST. LOUIS — A negotiation over a bike sale ended with an armed robbery in south St. Louis, according to city police.

The reported incident happened at 11 p.m. Saturday in Dutchtown.

A 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were walking on Keokuk near Ohio when they said a group of young boys approached them and offered to buy a bicycle the man was selling.

After negotiating the price, one of the boys pulled out a handgun and demanded the man give him the bike. The victim told police he let the bike drop to the ground and the suspects took off with it.

The victims weren’t injured.

Police said five unknown young boys are suspected in the robbery. They don’t have any further information to release at this time.

