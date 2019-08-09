ST. LOUIS — A man had his truck stolen from the group of people he asked for help.

It happened at about 1:35 a.m. Sunday at Broadway and Spruce, which is right outside Busch Stadium.

The 23-year-old victim told police he asked a group of five people to help him after he realized he had locked his keys in his Ford F-150.

The victim said that’s when one of the suspects took a rock, smashed one of the windows and then climbed inside. He said he watched as the suspect unlocked the doors to let other suspects get inside. The man said he tried to stop them, but then noticed a woman who was in the group was holding a knife.

The group drove off in the man’s truck.

About 30 minutes later, St. Louis police got a call about a suspicious vehicle a mile away at 13th and Park. Officers confirmed the vehicle belonged to the victim.

They also found two of the suspects—a 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy—and took them into custody. The teenager had a cut on his hand, police said. He was later transferred to the juvenile courts.

Police said they’re still searching for three other suspects: the woman who was holding the knife and two other men.

St. Louis police are investigating this as a first-degree robbery and their investigation remains open.

The victim wasn’t hurt.

