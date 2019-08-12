ST. LOUIS — Three men said they were carjacked in The Grove at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

A 28-year-old man and two 29-year-old men told police they were walking toward their car near Manchester and Kentucky when a man with a gun walked up to them. They said the gunman demanded their money and keys to the car.

The man got the keys, got in the car and drove westbound on Manchester. Police are still searching for the carjacker and vehicle. The car is a 2007 black Chevy Impala.

The man was described as having a thin build, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a camo jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

