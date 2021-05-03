Fight leads to shooting on Manchester in The Grove

The 30-year-old man told police he saw the fight, heard gunshots and then felt pain in his leg

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot after a fight in The Grove spilled onto Manchester Avenue early Monday.

The incident happened just after midnight on the eastern edge of The Grove business district, near Sarah Street. Police responded to the 4100 block of Manchester Avenue after witnesses said there was a large fight in the street that led to a shooting.

Soon after receiving the initial calls for help, police learned a victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The 30-year-old man told police he saw the fight, heard gunshots and then felt pain in his leg. St. Louis police did not have an update on his condition but said his vital signs were stable.

Two other men told police they weren’t shot but their car was. Police said they found bullet holes in the vehicle.

The shooting and subsequent investigation led police to shut down several blocks of Manchester Avenue early Monday morning. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist who responded to the scene saw police cruisers and cones blocking the roadway while investigators processed the scene.

Police did not have any information on potential suspects to release. There has been no word on the motive or what led to the reported fight.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.