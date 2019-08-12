ST. LOUIS — A man pretended to be a taxi driver and started to give a ride to a couple strangers, police said, and it ended with them being injured.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, St. Louis police responded to the 4100 block of Manchester, which is on the eastern edge of The Grove in south city.

A 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man said a man pretended to be a taxi driver and offered them a ride. They got inside his car and gave him $20. The man took them to the QuikTrip at Vandeventer and Chouteau.

The victims told police they somehow realized the man wasn’t a taxi driver, so they asked for their money back. The man refused, they said.

That’s when the woman took the keys to the man’s car and a fight started, police said. The fight ended with the riders being cut with a pocketknife.

The fake taxi driver was arrested and the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified the suspect but said he is 52 years old.

Latest local headlines: