'We're better than this': St. Louis showing support for Tennessee volleyball player injured in crash

ST. LOUIS — From her office in Clayton, Kathy Osborn, the president and CEO of the Regional Business Council couldn't stop thinking about Janae Edmondson.

"Just tremendous sadness and outrage and concern for her and for her family,” said Osborn. "I heard she had a volleybally scholarship to college.”

Like so many St. Louisans, Osborn has never met the teen from Tennessee.

"It’s just so heartbreaking,” added Osborn.

Her heart aches after hearing the 17-year-old, who came to St. Louis to play in a volleyball tournament downtown, was struck by a car and critically wounded Saturday night.

Police say Janae and her family were walking back to their hotel when Daniel Riley sped down St. Charles street, failed to brake, hit several cars and pinned Edmondson.

Security cameras caught the horrific crash on video.

"It's beyond imagination and that it happened here makes it more personal,“ Osborn said.

In court Tuesday, Janae's parents said they're struggling with how to tell their triple-threat athlete, she no longer has her legs.

Janae loved to play volleyball, baseball and softball.

"So many people that I've talked to are just like St. Louis is grieving,” said the RBC’s president.

Edmondson's mom told a judge quote: "It's so wrong. I'm so distraught. I felt like my soul has been ripped out. His actions were his own choices. My daughter has always chose the right actions. It was no regard for life he had that day."

The good news: The "Pray for Janae" GoFundMe page to support her family has reached more than $200,000.

The Regional Business Council and Explore St. Louis each donated $10,000.