Man orders lunch, pulls a gun, robs Subway and runs away

The man was wearing a hospital mask over his mouth

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man who ordered food and then robbed a Subway sandwich shop.

It happened on May 28 at the restaurant located on the 1600 block of South Jefferson Ave., which is west of Lafayette Park.

A man placed a food order and took out his gun, according to St. Louis police. He got money and ran away. He was wearing a yellow bandanna that covered the top of his head and a hospital mask that covered his mouth.

Nobody was injured.

Police released surveillance photos of the man. If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).