Man who shot at people sitting in car hospitalized when victims return fire, police say

Police said the man walked up to a car and started shooting at the three people inside

ST. LOUIS — A man was hospitalized Saturday after he was shot by one of the victims police say he tried to shoot.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 1:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of Iowa Avenue in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood, where they found the suspect, a 24-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his arm and buttocks. Police took him into custody and he was taken to a local hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that three victims, a 27-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were sitting in a car when the suspect walked up and fired several shots into the car. The 27-year-old returned fire with his gun and struck the suspect, police said.

Police did not release the suspect's condition but said Sunday morning that his vitals were considered stable. The victims were not injured.