ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK)--Two St. Louis police officers, who were shot and injured on the job, are working to fight gun violence.

Sgt. Charles Lowe and Sgt. Tom Lakes are hosting a town hall about guns Monday night.

Sgt. Lakes was shot in the face twice while on duty back on November 20th, 2016. Sgt. Lowe was ambushed in the Central West End while working a second job as a security officer back on July 14th, 2015.

Both those officers have since led panels and discussions to understand the role guns play in our society. Sgt. Lowe even founded Project HURT, a support group for wounded and injured officers.

Tuesday’s Town Hall: Guns in America will be the first time they’re hosting a public forum to talk openly about guns.

“This town hall is not about gun control. It’s about everyone’s opinion and basically what action you think guns play a role in our society, whatever that may be. This is to start the conversation,” said Sgt. Lowe.

Sgt. Lowe hopes Tuesday’s discussion will allow people to openly share their opinions on guns and talk about ways to lower the crime numbers. He said it’s a community effort and encourages everyone to share their thoughts.

“In my opinion, I think the two sides are those who want to bear arms and those who think no one should bear arms. Those are the two sides and at some point, we have to have a happy medium like any issue we have in our society.”

Sgt. Lowe’s story landed him a spot on Time Magazine’s cover. The latest edition features people impacted by gun violence. The mural will also be unveiled prior to Tuesday’s Town Hall.

The discussion will be held at 7 p.m. at the Mahler Ballroom on Washington Boulevard.

© 2018 KSDK