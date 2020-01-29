DESOTO, Mo. — A patrol rifle and shotgun were stolen from a police SUV, according to DeSoto Police Chief Jeff McCreary, who posted about the incident on Facebook.

The SUV was parked outside of an officer’s home Friday and when someone broke out the back window.

Officers were able to recover both weapons “in a short amount of time, which is unusual,” McCreary wrote in the post. “There is no amount of praise that I can give our investigators, and the assistance given to us by the Drug Task Force of Jefferson County for their efforts that fully expresses my gratitude.”

McCreary said the department ordered new weapons locking systems for their vehicles, but they had not yet been delivered.

“What is important to us is that we, as an organization, continue to fully investigate how this happened and to review our equipment needs, policies, and procedures to help prevent this from happening again,” McCreary wrote.

