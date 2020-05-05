x
Gunshot victim walks into St. Louis Fire Department Headquarters

The man was shot in the hand and had a possible graze wound to his head
ST. LOUIS — A man was taken to the hospital after he walked into the St. Louis Fire Department Headquarters with a gunshot wound, a fire department spokesperson said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the fire department headquarters on N. Jefferson Avenue at 11:29 a.m. Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the hand and a possible graze wound to the head.

Police did not give his condition, but said he was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

No further information on the victim or the circumstances of the shooting was released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

