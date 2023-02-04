Habitat for Humanity tiny home stolen from Des Peres

Photos of the two-story tiny home show it's about 24-feet-long and about 5-feet-wide.

DES PERES, Mo. — A tiny home intended to help Habitat for Humanity raise funds was stolen Saturday morning.

Surveillance footage shows what appears to be an SUV back up to the tiny home's trailer hitch before the home was towed away, Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said.

The Des Peres Department of Public Safety is investigating the theft, Zielonko, the St. Louis Habitat for Humanity's director of resource development said.

Des Peres Department of Public Safety Director Eric Hall tells 5 on your side investigators are on the case.

Photos of the tiny home show it's about 24 feet long and about 5 feet wide.

The tiny home on wheels is worth about $15,000, according to St. Louis Habitat for Humanity.

The tiny home was stolen around 4 a.m. near a Sam's Club, just off of Manchester Road west of I-270.

Zielonko tells 5 On Your Side the two-story, tiny home has mismatched siding, and an unfinished interior.

The home was donated as a fundraiser to help Habitat for Humanity build more affordable housing.

Have you seen our tiny house? Sadly it’s not a joke. It was stolen off our lot at the Des Peres ReStore early this... Posted by Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis on Saturday, February 4, 2023

Anyone with information about the stolen tiny home can call the Des Peres Department of Public Safety at their non-emergency dispatch line 314.835.6200

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 1.866.371.8477 (TIPS), or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).