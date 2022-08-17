Teen killed, another injured after shooting in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

ST. LOUIS — One teenager was killed and another was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

St. Louis officers responded shortly after 1:50 p.m. to a shooting call near Hodiamont Avenue and Romaine Place.

Police said they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where his vitals were listed as stable.

An 18-year-old man was also found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Police have not released the man's identity. There is no information on possible suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html