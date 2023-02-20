Man found dead with gunshot wounds at St. Louis County home

Terry Winebarger of Cuba, Missouri, was charged Sunday morning with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the incident.

HANLEY HILLS, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was activated Saturday after police found a man dead in a home on Utica Drive.

Police said the victim, 43-year-old John Stevens of Hanley Hills, was found dead with gunshot wounds Saturday in a house in the 7800 block of Utica Drive.

After an initial investigation, police called on Major Case Squad detectives.

Terry Winebarger, 50, of Cuba, Missouri, was identified as a suspect in connection to the death, and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Sunday morning filed charges against Wiinebarger for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

As of Monday morning, Winebarger was being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Police said detectives do not believe the crime to be random and evidence suggests the individuals were acquaintances.

