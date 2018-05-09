ST. LOUIS — Charges against four people accused of a plot to kill witnesses of a 2013 murder were dismissed after a police officer with life-threatening brain cancer was unable to testify in the upcoming trial, Attorney General Josh Hawley's office said.

A release from Hawley's office said the charges against Latashia Mopkins, Fredrick Mopkins, Cortez McClinton, and Travon Knighten were dropped because the officer — who was a vital witness who conducted forensic work on the case — was unable to testify for health reasons.

The release said prosecutors requested a delay in the case so a new witness could present the forensic evidence, but the court denied the request.

The release said prosecutors will request a new expert to present the evidence and refile the case.

