Several people subdue attempted car thief in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A group of people worked together to stop an attempted car thief in Hazelwood Monday night.

At around 8 p.m., the Hazelwood Police Department was called to Howdershell Road for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they discovered that several people had subdued the suspect who was attempting to steal a car. Police said the juvenile suspect tried to take a car that was running at a gas pump.

The victim attempted to stop the suspect and was hit by his own car, according to a press release. While attempting to get away, the suspect hit four other cars. None of the occupants in the other cars were injured, the release stated.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Police haven't given an update on his condition.