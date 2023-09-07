Woman allegedly stabs cousin during fight over shared love interest

Dastanee Ervin, 28, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Her bond was set at $100,000; it was cash only.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A woman allegedly stabbed her cousin in the hip in Hazelwood on Sept. 1 during a fight over a mutual love interest, a written release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.

Less than a week after the alleged stabbing, the prosecuting attorney's office issued charges against the suspect, 28-year-old Dastanee Ervin from Hazelwood. She was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and her cash-only bond was set at $100,000.

According to the release, Ervin and her cousin have had an ongoing dispute over a man. Friday, they got into an argument that became physical.

"The fight was broken up twice before the defendant got a knife from the kitchen and chased the victim around the house with it," the release said. "During the chase, the defendant stabbed the victim in the hip with the knife."

Police found the knife in the kitchen when they arrived. It was still wet from being washed. The victim told police the knife in question was the weapon used in the stabbing.

“Physically fighting over a love interest is never a good look, but pulling a knife and stabbing someone over a love interest is a serious crime that will be prosecuted aggressively in St. Louis County,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.