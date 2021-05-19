Hazelwood man charged with neglect after 6-month-old hospitalized with 2 broken arms, fractured skull

Police said Adams gave them a story that did not match the injuries the boy sustained

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Hazelwood man was charged with neglect after police said his girlfriend's son suffered two broken arms and a fractured skull while in his care.

Jordan Adams, 21, was charged Wednesday with one count of abuse or neglect of a child causing physical injury.

Police said they were called to St. Louis Children's Hospital on Monday after a boy came in with two broken arms and a fractured skull. Police determined the injuries occurred while Adams was caring for the boy.

Police said Adams gave them a story that did not match the injuries the boy sustained. They then arrested Adams.