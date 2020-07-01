HAZELWOOD, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Hazelwood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Anistasia Drive around 10:30 a.m. A man was found with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg. Police said the shooting appears to be drug related.

Police also said they think it happened at another location and then they drove to the home along Anistasia Drive a before contacting police.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other details have been made available.

