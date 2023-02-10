Hazelwood police search for suspects in deadly shooting at gas station

"That's just sad. He was somebody's son and somebody's brother. Police told me 70 gunshots were fired," Karen Condon, a neighbor, said.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police say 70 gunshots were fired during a deadly shooting at a QT gas station in Hazelwood Saturday night.

As of Monday night, investigators were asking for the public's help as police searched for the suspects.

Police say a fight between two groups of teenagers first broke out at the gas station near Interstate 270 and North Lindbergh Boulevard.

Moments later, the gunshots ripped across the air.

"It sounded like somebody emptied a magazine clip. I'd never heard anything like that," Karen Condon, a neighbor, said.

The shooting happened near Condon's home around 10:30 Saturday night. Condon snapped cell phone pictures of a car at the crime scene. Its two doors were wide open.

Police say they found a wounded 18-year-old Charles Carbon IV in the vehicle next to a gas pump.

"I was a little freaked out at the time," said Condon.

Officers performed CPR on Corbin, but he later died at a hospital. Another person was hurt and is expected to recover.

"That was incredibly sad. He was somebody's son, somebody's brother, " said Condon.

"Absolutely horrifying," said Adria Allen a customer filling up her car at the gas station today.

"That's just crazy," Paul White, another gas station customer, said.

Police have not released any more information about the fight or shooting that's rattled neighbors and customers.

"You hear about shootings all over lately, so it's a matter of time before one gets closer to home," said Paul White.

"It's very alarming and I come this this Quick Trip a lot, so of course I'm thinking like should I got to a different gas station," said Adria Allen.

The shooting happened in St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb's District 4. In a statement, Webb says in part:

"There are no words I can say that will comfort the mother and family through this devastation. We have to address guns in the hands of young people and we have to hold those accountable who commit crime."