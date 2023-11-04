Hazelwood police investigating double homicide, suspect in custody

The homicide happened near the intersection of Latty Avenue and Berkridge Court.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Hazelwood police have a suspect in custody after a double homicide Tuesday night.

According to Hazelwood Police Chief James Hudanick, the homicide happened near the intersection of Latty Avenue and Berkridge Court. He said a suspect was in custody but did not provide any other information about the incident.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.