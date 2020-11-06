Julius Gleghorn is 18 years old and lives in Wentzville but also is believed to have connections in Berkeley

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police have released a photo, name and information on a person of interest in a shooting that left a 5-year-old boy injured.

Hazelwood police are hoping the public can help them find Julius Gleghorn. He’s 18 years old and lives in Wentzville but also is believed to have connections in Berkeley, Missouri.

Gleghorn is wanted for first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hazelwood police believe Gleghorn was involved in the shooting that happened last Wednesday, June 3 at the Hazelwood Discount Cigarette & Tobacco store at 6950 N. Hanley Road. A little before 6 p.m., officers received a call for a shooting.

Police found evidence at the scene and were then told an adult victim and three children were at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 105 Dunn Road in Florissant.

When police met up with the victims, they found a 5-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.

Police said a man who the victims knew approached them while they were in their vehicle and began to shoot at them. The adult victim drove off as the suspect continued to shoot at their car and the female victim the police had encountered earlier ran off.

The suspect drove off in a silver passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information on Julius Gleghorn is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000 and dial extension 1.