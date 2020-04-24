Hazelwood woman shot to death in St. Louis Friday morning

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Coleman Street around 1:20 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman died after being shot in north St. Louis early Friday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Coleman Street around 1:20 a.m. where a woman was found shot multiple times, police said.

She was transported to a hospital where she died, police said.

The woman has been identified as Katina Simmons, 28 of Hazelwood.

Police have not provided any suspect information.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The shooting happened in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, this is the neighborhood’s first homicide. In 2019, there were two homicides that happened in the neighborhood.