ROCK HILL, Mo. — Two men have been charged after a man was shot and killed in Rock Hill late Friday night.

Rayshaun McDonald, 25, of Rock Hill, and Themon Ryan, 32, of St. Charles, were both charged with one count each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

St. Louis County Police

Around 10 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Raritan Drive for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Ashland Tate lying in a parking lot next to a car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a probable cause statement, McDonald was next to Tate and Ryan was sitting in the car.

An investigation determined Ryan was linked to the car, and that it was where the shooting happened. A 9mm shell casing and a bloodstain were found inside, as well as evidence of a bullet that went through the front passenger seat.

Detectives found a 9mm gun inside an apartment rented by Ryan on Raritan Drive.

Tate was taken to the hospital following the shooting. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police were told he died from his injuries.

Family of Ashland Tate

Tate was a father of two boys. He came to Missouri after fleeing New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. The Boys Hope Girls Hope organization helped Tate make the move to St. Louis.

He finished college at UMSL and made St. Louis his permanent home. Tate became executive director of Boys Hope Girls Hope.

One of his sons attends Whitfield School and participates in the wrestling program there. Tate spent time helping out with the team on a regular basis.

"I consider him to be a pretty humble guy. Behind the scenes guy who is involved in the program. Here to help any way he can but he's not an overbearing parent," said Charlie Sherertez, Whitfield wrestling coach.

Statement from Boys Hope Girls Hope

“We are saddened to hear of Ashland Tate’s death. He touched many lives in a positive way during his time as a scholar, volunteer and leader.

We have expressed our condolences and offered support to his family and will keep them in our prayers”

A GoFundMe was created to support Tate's family.

McDonald and Ryan are being held on a $75,000 bond.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Crime Against Persons Bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

RELATED: 3 men shot inside Hayden's Rectangle in north St. Louis