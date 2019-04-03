PINE LAWN, Mo. — The daycare that employed two women charged with abusing children in their care had its license revoked.

In a press conference Monday, Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Health had revoked the license of Brighter Day Care and Preschool in Pine Lawn. Last week, video of one of the alleged abuses was released and two women were charged.

Parson also announced the formation of the Child Care Working Group. The group will be a joint effort of the Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Social Services, Department of Public Safety, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Attorney General’s office, and will work to identify what improvements can be made.

Wilma Brown, 27, and Ariana Silver, 22, were each charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child. Both were taken into custody.

