ST. LOUIS — The Mardi Gras party ended with legal trouble for more than two dozen people in St. Louis this weekend.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released its final arrest numbers for the 2019 holiday. Out of the thousands of Mardi Gras revelers, 28 people were arrested or given a summons.

Here’s how the arrest numbers break down:

Urinating in public: 1 arrest

Assault: 6 arrests

General peace disturbance: 3 arrests

DWI: 1 arrest

Minor in possession: 17 arrests/summonses

This year’s Mardi Gras celebration was the 40th year Soulard has put on a party for the pre-Lent festivities.