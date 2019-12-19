HILLSBORO, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Hillsboro Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested a man after they responded to Tracy Lane for a disturbance.

Eric Smoot, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 6 a.m., police said.

No other details have been made available.

Other local stories

RELATED: Man charged in Bellefontaine Neighbors homicide

RELATED: Video captures armed robbery at Fenton gas station

RELATED: Man charged after cars, wallets, phones stolen from Union Station employees