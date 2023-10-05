Public works employee charged after news photojournalist is run over in Hillsdale

A KTVI photojournalist was run over in early August while working on a story about the Village of Hillsdale's threat to tow cars for code violations.

HILLSDALE, Mo. — An employee of the Village of Hillsdale in north St. Louis County was charged Wednesday after a television news photojournalist was run over earlier this year.

According to charging documents, Earl Longmeyer, a public works employee, and Dorothy Moore, the chairwoman of the village’s Board of Trustees for more than 40 years, were in a pickup truck in August when they were approached by KTVI (Channel 2) photojournalist Wade Smith and reporter Mitch McCoy.

Smith and McCoy were working on a story about the village’s threat to tow cars for code violations, according to the station, and were trying to talk with Moore, whose van was parked outside the village’s municipal building.

According to video posted on KTVI’s website, Smith and McCoy asked the village’s police chief, John Bernsen if Moore was inside.

“No … she’s at her whatchacallit,” Bernsen replied, referring to Moore’s store, which sits near her home about a block from the municipal building.

About an hour later, the station said Moore left the municipal building through a rear door and got into the pickup truck’s passenger seat, which was parked the wrong way on Jesse Jackson Avenue. Longmeyer then got into the driver’s seat.

As Smith and McCoy approached the passenger side of the pickup truck to speak with Moore, she told Longmeyer to drive away, according to charging documents.

As the pickup truck made a sharp right turn onto an adjacent street, a trailer being towed behind it ran over Smith.

KTVI reported that Smith was taken to an area hospital for emergency surgery and will begin physical therapy next month.

Longmeyer, 57, was charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

The sentencing range for the charge is up to a year in jail and/or a fine. Longmeyer is scheduled to be in court in November.