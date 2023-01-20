Rideshare driver shot after saying 'no' to fast food stop, police say

Michael Green asked a rideshare driver to stop at a drive-thru for food and pay for the order. When the driver said no, police said Green attacked him.

HILLSDALE, Mo. — A Hillsdale man is accused of shooting a rideshare driver and taking his car after the driver refused to pay for his drive-thru order, police said.

According to charging documents, the victim was driving Michael Green to his home in the 6100 block of Greer Avenue at about 2 p.m. Wednesday when Green asked to get food. Green, 37, also asked the driver to pay for it because he didn't have any money.

When the driver told Green no, Green moved from the passenger side of the back seat to the driver's side, directly behind the victim. Green then put the driver in a chokehold and began punching him while shouting that he was angry the victim didn't stop for food, authorities said.

The driver was able to get a handgun from the glove box of his 2009 Honda Accord and tuck it into his abdomen area. The gun went off a single time. Both the victim and Green were shot in the stomach and leg.

The victim was able to get out of his car. Police said Green took his cell phone and drove away in his car.

Green was later stopped by police while driving the victim's car. He was bleeding from his stomach and leg.

Green told police the cell phone belonged to the victim. The victim was able to identify Green in a photo lineup.