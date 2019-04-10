ST. LOUIS — A man is facing one charge after police said he hit a woman crossing the street near Busch Stadium and driving off.

Anthony Cromwell, 29, was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death in connection with the Aug. 24 crash.

Police said 28-year-old Meagen Hudson of Hazelwood was crossing the street in the 200 block of South Broadway, near Busch Stadium, at around 1 a.m. when she was struck. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Charging documents said Cromwell was speeding down Broadway when he hit Hudson. His car was severely damaged, including broken headlights and a crumpled hood.

After he was arrested, Cromwell told police he knew he hit someone but did not stop to help, charging documents said.

Leaving the scene of a death that resulted in death is a class-D felony.

