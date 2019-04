ST. LOUIS — A child was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in south St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of South Broadway and Marceau Street at around 5 p.m. They said an SUV ran a red light on Broadway and hit a car then drove off.

The crash threw a child from the car that was hit. The child was taken to the hospital, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No one else was injured.