Suspect strikes squad car while fleeing police in Berkeley

The officer was not injured in the crash, police said.

BERKELEY, Mo. — Police are searching for suspects Monday morning after their car backed into a squad car and drove off at a gas station on North Hanley Road.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, the incident began at about 2:10 a.m. Monday at the QuikTrip in Bel-Ridge near Interstate 170. That's when a Normandy police officer spotted a gray Hyundai Elantra presumed to be stolen due to a broken window.

Upon seeing the officer, the driver of the car took off.

The officer continued to patrol the area, police said, and spotted the car at a BP gas station at 4403 North Hanley Road. The officer parked behind the vehicle, and the driver of the Hyundai backed into the squad car before taking off again.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police said the potentially stolen Hyundai was driven by a man and occupied by two others.