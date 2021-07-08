HIV-positive man accused of knowingly infecting developmentally disabled teen, police believe there are more victims

Police believe Jerome Anderson may have knowingly spread HIV to other victims. Anyone with information should call detectives at 314-615-5400

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A registered sex offender with HIV was charged in St. Louis County with knowingly infecting a developmentally disabled teenager with the virus, and police believe there are more victims.

On Wednesday, 57-year-old Jerome Anderson was charged with two counts of sodomy and one count of recklessly infecting another with HIV in connection with a July 2 incident.

Police said Anderson lured the 18-year-old victim into his car in St. Louis and drove him to Velda City. Once they arrived, police said he engaged in sex acts with the victim, who was incapable of consenting to the sex acts.

Anderson was aware that he was HIV positive. Police said he is a registered sex offender. The sex offender registry said he was charged with multiple counts of statutory sodomy of a 14-year-old in 2004 and pleaded guilty.