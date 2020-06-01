ST. LOUIS — Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were called to a scene in north city and arrived to gunfire that was directed at them.

No one was injured.

A call came in at about 11 p.m. about someone pulling out a weapon near Romaine Place and Hodiamont Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police officers at the scene told 5 On Your Side they arrived to someone shooting at them. They said someone ran away from the scene.

St. Louis police have not released any further details at this time.

