ST. LOUIS — Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were called to a scene in north city and arrived to gunfire that was directed at them.
No one was injured.
A call came in at about 11 p.m. about someone pulling out a weapon near Romaine Place and Hodiamont Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
Police officers at the scene told 5 On Your Side they arrived to someone shooting at them. They said someone ran away from the scene.
St. Louis police have not released any further details at this time.
RELATED: Mayor Lyda Krewson talks about violent start to 2020
