ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in south St. Louis Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Grace Avenue around 7:30 p.m. where a man was found shot to death. This happened in the Holly Hills neighborhood.

No other details have been made available.

According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, this marks the first homicide in 2020 for the neighborhood. In 2019, there were no homicides reported in Holly Hills.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Earlier this week, 5 On Your Side’s Jasmine Payoute talked to Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed on Cure Violence.

“We're outpacing last year in the number of homicides and the number of shootings," he said.

He said that because of this, the city's Cure Violence program is needed now more than ever.

"So, the guy that created Cure Violence was formally the head of the World Health Organization. So, he's taking some of those same principles that you use to address a pandemic and put those in play to addressing the issues of violence," explained Reed.

Cure Violence is the city's response to a deadly few years. The program is expected to start as planned this April.

