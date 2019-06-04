ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A home healthcare nurse was charged Friday for allegedly stealing more than $41,000 worth of jewelry from her patient's home.

Rachel Capone, 33, is facing a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more.

A probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department says that the victim noticed a grocery bag filled with jewelry was missing from her kitchen cabinet on February 24.

The victim said Capone, her husband's healthcare nurse, was the only one aside from her and her husband who had access to the jewelry.

After investigating, police say they found Capone had sold some of the jewelry at a gold buyer's shop in St. Louis City. The victim confirmed that the jewelry was hers.

Police arrested Capone, who they say admitted to stealing and selling the jewelry during questioning.

Capone's bond is set at $25,000.