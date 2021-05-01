x
Crime

Woman grazed by bullet during south St. Louis home invasion, robbery

The suspects stole a purse, television and cellphone
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a home invasion and robbery in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

At around 2 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 3900 block of Chippewa Street for an assault after three men forced their way into a home. There were a 47-year-old woman, 58-year-old woman and 64-year-old man in the home at the time.

The suspects pointed guns at the victims and demanded their property. 

One of the suspects fired a shot during the incident, which grazed the 47-year-old woman in the head. She refused medical attention at the scene, according to a police report. No other victims were injured.

The suspects fled the area after taking a purse, television and cellphone.

No other information about the incident has been released.

