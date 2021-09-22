Dozens of homes, cars spray-painted in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. — Several Ballwin homeowners woke up Wednesday morning to find their homes vandalized.
More than a dozen houses and cars were tagged off Reinke Road overnight.
The vandal spray-painted things like "blood" and "death to America" on garage doors and cars.
Ballwin police arrested a suspect found nearby with several cans of spray paint.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636 to speak with investigators regarding this incident.