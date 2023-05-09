Man charged with murder, corpse abandonment after body found wrapped in plastic in St. Louis

The body of Michael Finocchiaro, 62, was found on the morning of April 24 in the Columbus Square neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after a body was found wrapped in plastic in St. Louis last month.

Antonio Cartez Mosley, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 62-year-old Michael Finocchiaro.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Finocchiaro's body was found on the morning of April 24 in the Columbus Square neighborhood.

Police responded to a call for help at the intersection of Cass Avenue and North 10th Street, where officers found Finocchiaro "obviously deceased" and wrapped in plastic. The medical examiner determined that he had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and that his death was a homicide.

Mosley is being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center with no bond allowed. He has an initial appearance scheduled for May 15 at the Carnahan Courthouse.

