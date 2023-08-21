1 person dead after being shot, hit by car in St. Louis

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Cora Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police were investigating a homicide Sunday night after one person was shot and run over by a car.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Cora Avenue, near Cote Brilliante School.

The victim was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived at the scene, police said.

The department's homicide division was requested.

No other information was available as of Monday morning. 5 On Your Side will update this story as more details become available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.