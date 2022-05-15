Homicide detectives investigating 3 different Sunday shootings in St. Louis

The three shootings happened before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating three separate shootings in St. Louis Sunday.

The first shooting happened in downtown St. Louis near Soldier's Memorial at around 10:45 a.m. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of 14th and Chestnut streets.

St. Louis police said a man was shot in the chest. He was conscious and breathing when he was rushed to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

It was the second shooting in the area on Sunday. Two men were injured in a shooting about a block away at 5 a.m., but both were expected to survive.

At around 1:10 p.m., police were called to the 9000 block of Riverview Drive in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis for a report of another shooting. Police said a man was shot in the chest. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At around 1:50, police were called to the 5700 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood where a man was shot in the chest and a woman was shot in the side. The man was dead on the scene of the shooting, and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigations into the afternoon shootings.

None of the victims was identified, and police did not release any information about potential suspects.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html