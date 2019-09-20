ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in the back of the head in St. Louis Thursday night.

Police said the was shot a little before 9 p.m. on the 1400 block of Hickory Lane in the city's Near Southside neighborhood.

Police said he was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

More local news:

RELATED: Charges: Woman tracks husband with GPS, intentionally crashes into his car

RELATED: 'Worst feeling in the world' | Teen calls 911 after mom shot in head

RELATED: Missouri man becomes 8th person in the US to die from vaping-related illness