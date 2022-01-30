Homicide detectives investigating separate early Sunday morning incidents in St. Louis

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating two separate incidents early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 4200 block of Delor St. in the Bevo Mill neighborhood at around 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with puncture wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later. He has not been identified.

The incident report said two suspects were involved in the shooting but did not say how. No other information about the incident or the suspects was provided.

At around 3:25 a.m., paramedics driving near the 1200 block of North Jefferson Ave. discovered a man lying on the ground suffering from puncture wounds. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition "with death imminent," according to the incident report.

Homicide detectives are handling both investigations. Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html