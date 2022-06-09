Homicide detectives investigating Thursday morning shooting in north St. Louis

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after he was shot while inside a car and dropped off on the side of the road in north St. Louis Thursday morning.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they found the man near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Garrison Avenue at around 10:30 Thursday morning. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they discovered the man was shot while inside a car a few blocks away on the 2800 block of Gamble Street, then dropped off at the intersection.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html