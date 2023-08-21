Suspect in custody after woman fatally stabbed in St. Louis Monday afternoon

Police said the victim was unresponsive when paramedics drove her to an area hospital.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police took a man into custody Monday afternoon after a woman was fatally stabbed in St. Louis.

Sgt. Charles Wall with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a call for help regarding a stabbing that happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards, near the border of the West End and Skinker-Debaliviere neighborhoods. Officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds when they arrived.

Police said the woman was stabbed twice by the suspect. She was unresponsive as St. Louis paramedics drove her to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A homicide investigation is underway.